



BURKINA FASO PRESIDENT IBRAHIM TRAORE BANS MEDICAL TOURISM FOR EVERY GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL OUTSIDE BURKINA FASO !





In a bid to end waste of national resources and unnecessary spending, Traore has inaugurated the University hospital of Pala and radiotherapy.

This is one of the biggest in west Africa and guess what ? It was built and equipped in just 4 months with supervision from the Himself .





In his words;



“It is penny-wise and pound-foolish to build hospitals without proper medical facilities and equipment. This has forced government officials in the past to travel abroad—to countries that mock us—for treatment of common illnesses like malaria. At this point, it all has to stop!

The government and the people must use the same fully equipped hospitals. Injury to one is injury to all.”