BURKINA FASO REVERSES BAN ON South African  Big Nyashi Coach— BUT FORCES HIM TO COVER UP!

BURKINA FASO REVERSES BAN ON NKULULEKO — BUT FORCES HIM TO COVER UP!



After a wave of confusion and criticism, Burkina Faso has reportedly lifted the earlier ban on fitness star Nkululeko’s planned appearance — but not without conditions.





According to reports circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the authorities have reversed their initial decision and allowed him to perform, on one unusual rule: Nkululeko must wear big pants/trousers instead of his tight workout gear, which was said to reveal too much and clash with local cultural expectations.





This development comes shortly after officials cancelled his November event, claiming the country had “more urgent priorities” and that organisers lacked proper authorisation. Now, with the spotlight back on him, social media is buzzing again — this time about the strict dress-code requirement.





Supporters say Burkina Faso is simply defending its cultural values. Others believe it’s unnecessary policing of an athlete’s clothing.





Either way, the drama has put Nkululeko at the centre of African conversation — and his performance now carries even more attention than before.