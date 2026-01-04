Burkina Faso , Supporters Rally After Alleged Coup Attempt





Burkina Faso’s government has reportedly foiled another attempted coup targeting President Captain Ibrahim Traoré.





In response, thousands of supporters mobilized around 1 a.m. in Ouagadougou, gathering near the presidential palace to protect the head of state and show resistance against alleged internal plotters and external interference





The late-night mobilization also expressed strong support for Commander Oumarou Yabré, President Traoré’s trusted intelligence chief, widely credited with helping neutralize past alleged coup attempts, including those in 2023 and April 2025.