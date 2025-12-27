Burkina Faso:Man jailed for Homosexuality, to leave the Country after Serving Sentence





Burkina Faso has made its first conviction under a new law against same-sex relations, sentencing an individual named K.M. to 2 years in prison along with a fine





A foreign national, identified in reports as “K.M.,” was found guilty of “homosexuality and related practices” and sentenced to 24 months in prison and a fine of approximately $3,580. As a foreign national, the individual has also been ordered to leave the country after serving the sentence.



The New Law: The law, passed unanimously by the unelected transitional parliament, imposes prison sentences of between two and five years and substantial fines for those convicted of “homosexual acts or similar practices” or promoting such practices. Foreign nationals found guilty face deportation





This follows a ban approved by junta leader Ibrahim Traore in September, which allows penalties of up to five years in prison and heavy fines.

DW