Burkina Faso’s Parliament Approves Nuclear Agreement With Russia





The ad hoc bill, signed on June 19 in Saint Petersburg, was unanimously adopted by the Burkinabe Transitional Legislative Assembly.





This document paves the way for:



 construction of civil nuclear infrastructure;

 transfer of technology and expertise;

 training of Burkinabe executives (several are already in Russia);

 safe management of radioactive waste;

development of nuclear power in healthcare, agriculture, and industry.





With electricity access rates stagnating at just 34.2% in 2024, this strategic partnership with Russia’s Rosatom is reportedly a concrete and ambitious response to the country’s chronic energy deficit.