Bury Edgar Lungu before 2026 polls, says DU

Bury Lungu before 2026 polls, says DU

By Staff Reporter

Democratic Union(DU) Leader Ackim Anthony Njovu says it could be imperative if the body of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is put to rest before the August 13th General elections.

Mr Njovu said it is regrettable that Zambia has not yet burried it’s sixth President.

Mr Lungu died in June last year in South Africa but the stand off between Government and his family leading to a court case has delayed his burial.

Mr Lungu’s family want to bury the former President privately while Government want to give him a State burial, having served as Republican President for seven years.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Njovu said it was unfortunate that eight months down the line, Mr Lungu’s remains were still in the South African mortuary.

According to the DU leader, failure to bury the sixth President within time was an embarrassment to the international community who feel the country has failed to govern itself.

He said there was need for reconciliation and forgiveness to prevail between Government and the Lungu family while calling for the withdrawal of the case in the South African court.

” I urge the Government to continue engaging the family so that they agree on something and withdraw the case. It would be good if the former President is buried before the August elections,” Mr Njovu said.