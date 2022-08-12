BUS DRIVER DIES BEHIND WHEEL FROM SUSPECTED CARDIAC ARREST AFTER DISPUTE WITH PASSENGER OVER BUS FARE

By Kampa Senkwe | LCN

Thursday, August 11, 2022 | Published at 7:00 a.m. CAT

LUBUTO CENTRE | A bus driver has died from suspected cardiac arrest in Mushili Township while driving from Masala to Lubuto.

Kebby Simutowe collapsed behind the wheel around 16:30 hrs on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 near Kawawaya Bus Stop shortly after dropping off a passenger at Pa Mataela with whom he had engaged in a bitter dispute over the recent reduced bus fares.

It is alleged that Simutowe who was coming from Chifubu picked up a passenger at Masala Bus Station. The said passenger is reported to have produced a K3 for the bus fare. When the conductor reminded the passenger that the bus fare from Masala to Pa Mataela where the passenger was dropping off was still K5 as a new bus fare chart was not yet out, the passenger insisted that Government had reduced bus fares and refused to budge.

The continued dispute between the passenger and the conductor attracted Simutowe’s attention who in great frustration and anger instructed the conductor to give back the passenger the K3 they had paid.

After dropping off the same passenger at Pa Mataela, Simutowe continued driving towards Kawayawaya and it was at this point he became unconscious and the vehicle momentarily lost control before a colleague of his who was in the front passenger seat took over the wheel.

After the colleague dropped off all the passengers at Kawayawaya, Simutowe was rushed to Lubuto Clinic. But despite the medical stuff at Lubuto Clinic trying their level best to revive him, Simutowe was reported to have died on the way to the clinic.

Simutowe a resident of Kaloko Township operated as a Taxi driver from Lubuto Market Taxi rank before he became a bus driver. He leaves behind a young wife and two children. The funeral is being held at his parent’s house in Hillcrest near the Rehabilitation Centre.

Simutowe’s body is lying in Ndola Teaching Hospital awaiting postmoterm to ascertain the cause of death.

