By Kampa Senkwe | LCN

LUBUTO WEST | A young bus driver has died after the vehicle he was working on from under crashed him to death.

Kelvin Tembo a resident of Lubuto West is reported to have travelled to Mufulira with his Rosa bus on Monday when he had a tyre burst near Mokambo Boarder Post.

But while he was working from under the bus the jack slipped and the vehicle fell on him killing him on the spot.

Tembo leaves behind a young wife and a son. Funeral gathering in Mushili Commando Units.

