Bushiri Rejects SIU Findings After Being Implicated in Home Affairs Corruption Probe





Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has rejected findings by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) after he was implicated during the unit’s media briefing on Monday into corruption within the Department of Home Affairs.





During the briefing, SIU Acting Head Leonard Lekgetho outlined interim findings of a wide-ranging investigation into alleged irregularities in the issuing of visas and permanent residence permits.





The SIU said it uncovered a network of Home Affairs officials who allegedly manipulated immigration processes, accepted bribes, and approved applications that did not meet legal requirements.





Bushiri’s permanent residence permit was cited as one of the cases under scrutiny. The SIU alleged that his permit was approved by a Home Affairs adjudicator who was a member of his church, raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest.





Investigators further claimed that his application was supported by a fraudulent letter of financial independence, allegedly signed by a chartered accountant who admitted he was paid for his signature. The unit also questioned documentation relating to proof of wealth submitted as part of the application process.





Responding in a strongly worded statement, Bushiri denied any wrongdoing and insisted that his immigration status was obtained lawfully through the South African Embassy in Malawi.





“I did not apply for my immigration status in South Africa. I applied through the South African Embassy in Malawi,” he said. “My documents were submitted in Malawi, long before we came to South Africa permanently.”





He maintained that his application qualified under provisions that allow permanent residence for individuals who make substantial investments in South Africa.





“By the time I applied, I had already invested more than R90 million in South Africa. This was not a favour. It was not an exception. It was the law,” Bushiri said.





He further alleged that an immigration officer linked to the matter was unfairly targeted because of his association with Bushiri’s church.



“An innocent man was arrested… accused, without evidence, of issuing us p