Buumba Malambo said to be eyeing UPND MP Chonya’s seat

‎Buumba said to be eyeing UPND MP Chonya’s seat

‎

‎

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎

‎Kafue Council chairperson Buumba Malambo is said to be eyeing area member of parliament Mirriam Chonya’s seat, amid information that she has fallen out of favour with President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND leadership for allegedly abstaining from the Bill 7 vote.



‎

‎UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda recently told Daily Revelation that all the members of parliament who went against the party’s directive on Bill 7 should leave the party and should be deemed to have been divorced from the party.



‎

‎Sources said President Hichilema and the leadership were said to be inclined towards adopting another candidate to stand in the place of Chonya.



‎

‎”On the eastern part (of Kafue) is where the incumbent MP is

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/buumba-targets-upnd-mp-chonyas-seat/