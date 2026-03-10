Bwana Kambwili, please confirm you aren’t mad….a lunatic; and who are the thieves in PF?- Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

In this country, at times politicians seem to ‘parrot’ the most outrageous and ludicrous things in their desperate attempt to score a few points or indeed gain political mileage devoid of any semblance of shame even when such things will come to haunt them in the near future.

A good case in point is obviously outspoken, former Roan member of parliament, Chishimba Kambwili who seemingly still remains not far from stirring up controversy or indeed shoving his foot in his mouth.

In a social media video which has since been resurrected from the archives and since gone viral, Kambwili could be heard bragging about certain things that he doesn’t really believe in, typical of any common Zambian politician!

Speaking to Kalani Muchima, who at the time worked for Muvi TV as a talk show host, in his usual fashion, Kambwili obviously had lurid things to share; by this time the outspoken politician had parted company with PF in a firestorm!

“Insinuating that I can go back to PF the same way GBM has done is an insult to me!” he blurted. “I am very principled, am not like these politicians.”

When Muchima put to him he was behaving the same way as his colleague, GBM who had earlier indicated he can never rejoin tukabolala (thieves) in PF only to turn 360 degrees and do the opposite shortly afterwards, he retorted, “I’d refer to myself as being mad, a lunatic if I went back to PF!”

The outspoken politician further elaborated that unless Lungu resigned as PF leader, and unless thieves in PF were arrested and corruption was wiped out completely, and leave the PF the same way they started it, he would never ever go and work under Edgar Lungu.

“Edgar Lungu is not fit to be President of this country and he’ll never be fit to be President of this country!” emphadised, Kambwili.

Well, well, well…..look who was talking. Hasn’t the man from Luanshya since gone back to his vomit?

As we all well know, Kambwili abandoned his party NDC and crawled back to PF well before Lungu’s demise. His conscience did not haunt him about the things he used to say about Lungu – drunkard, corrupt etc! He was more than willing to work with the former head of state to bring down Hichilema for as long as it took. He even took to taking morning jogs with Lungu to repair his broken relationship with him.

Where does this tell us? Can the former cabinet minister confirm he’s not mad or indeed a lunatic for him to have gone back to work with Lungu?

Another earth shattering remark Kambwili made in the video was about not being keen to work with the PF unless all the thieves in the party were arrested! Who are those in PF? Hasn’t Kambwili been vociferous in condemning any arrests made of the suspected PF thieves by the New Dawn Administration?

This is more the reason why we detest mainstream politics as most politicians don’t seem to believe in anything at all…..too many contradictions for our liking.

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Zambezi