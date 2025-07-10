CAAC QUESTIONS FAIRNESS OF KELVIN SAMPA CONVICTION, CITES POLITICAL BIAS IN ANTI-CORRUPTION DRIVE.



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Community Action Against Corruption (CAAC) has voiced concerns regarding the recent conviction of former Kasama Central Member of Parliament, Kelvin Sampa.





The organization is questioning the integrity and fairness of the current anti-corruption campaign.

Executive Director Brighton Tembo argued that the conviction does little to demonstrate impartiality in the administration’s fight against corruption.





Mr. Tembo explained that Mr. Sampa was predominantly aligned with the former Patriotic Front regime, only becoming loosely associated with the current government in recent years.





He further challenged whether such a conviction would have occurred had Mr. Sampa been a long-standing member of the ruling party, suggesting that political affiliations continue to influence prosecutorial decisions.





He also criticized the Anti-Corruption Commission for what he described as a highly selective and politically biased approach to justice.





He added that data from the Economic and Financial Crimes Court indicates that over 95% of active cases involve individuals associated with the former regime.