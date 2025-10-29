CAAC URGES PF TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR FUELING CORRUPTION



By: Prudence Mutelo



The Community Action Against Corruption (CAAC) has urged the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to take responsibility for its role in fostering corruption within Zambia’s governance structures.





CAAC Chief Executive Officer Brightone Tembo stated that the PF’s actions weakened state institutions and normalized the misuse of public resources, contributing to systemic corruption.





Mr. Tembo clarified that CAAC’s criticism of the PF should not be seen as an endorsement of the current administration, which he accused of failing to demonstrate a strong, fair, and nonselective approach to fighting corruption four years into its tenure.





He criticized the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for allegedly focusing on former PF officials while ignoring corruption allegations within the current regime.





Citing the 2023 and 2024 Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) reports and Auditor General’s findings, CAAC expressed concern that corruption remains widespread in public institutions.





Mr. Tembo has since called on the government to show genuine political will by promoting transparency and accountability across all sectors.





He emphasized that only a consistent, nonpartisan approach to fighting corruption can restore public trust and reinforce Zambia’s democratic

governance.

