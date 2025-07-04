CABINET APPROVES BOLD REFORMS TO BOOST GOVERNANCE,ECONOMY AND SECURITY



By Jack Makayi



Lusaka-3rd July 2025



Cabinet has approved a series of reforms targeting illegal mining, economic stabilization, and public sector governance.





Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the government is taking firm and deliberate steps to safeguard national resources and enhance service delivery across sectors.





He said Cabinet authorized the deployment of defense and security forces to clamp down on illegal mining, particularly in tin and lithium-rich areas, where illegal foreign and local operations have surged.





The move follows a troubling rise in unlicensed activities by artisanal miners and foreign nationals exploiting strategic minerals.





Mweetwa explained that Zambia is losing significant revenue through smuggling, while unregulated mining continues to pose serious environmental, safety, and human rights concerns.





He added that long-term corrective measures will include issuing mining licenses to local cooperatives to ensure that communities benefit directly from the country’s mineral wealth.





Several progressive bills were approved to strengthen legal and institutional frameworks.



CIC PRESS TEAM