CABINET APPROVES DEPLOYMENT OF SECURITY FORCES TO COMBAT ILLEGAL MINING





Cabinet has approved the deployment of Defense and Security personnel to curb the rising illegal mining activities across the country.





Reports indicate widespread illegal extraction of gold, manganese, copper, sugillite, tin, and lithium—primarily by artisanal and small-scale miners. This illicit trade has fueled additional criminal activities, including mineral smuggling, environmental degradation, and an influx of undocumented foreign nationals.





Furthermore, illegal mining has led to the exploitation of local communities, with miners receiving far lower prices for their minerals compared to regulated international market rates.



Targeted Areas & Formalization Efforts

Key hotspots identified for intervention include:





Rufunsa, Kasempa, Mpika, Mumbwa



Lusangazi, Chisamba, Chibombo, Luano



Lumezi, Chadiza, Vubwi (among others)





To ensure sustainable solutions, Cabinet has also emphasized the formalization of artisanal and small-scale miners. This includes issuing mining licenses to local communities through cooperatives, enhancing their participation in the mineral value chain while curbing illegal activities.



MIM