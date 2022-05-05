CABINET APPROVES INTRODUCTION OF BILL TO AMEND PUBLIC ORDER ACT

Lusaka ~ Wed, 4 May 2022

During its 9th meeting held yesterday, Cabinet approved in principle to the introduction of a Bill in Parliament for the amendment of the Public Order Act, Cap 113 of the Laws of Zambia.

This decision has been disclosed by Chief Government spokesperson and information minister Chushi Kasanda.

She said in a statement that Cabinet has indicated that the amendment of the Public Order Act is necessary in order to develop a legal framework that regulates public assemblies, processions and meetings anchored on constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights and freedoms.

“…in view of subsequent public outcry and court proceedings over the provisions and implementation of the Public Order Act, the New Dawn administration has opted to review the Act in its entirety, and come up with a sound legislation which will not only stand the test of time, but also one that promotes the public good,” stated Ms Kasanda.