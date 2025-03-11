CABINET APPROVES ISSUANCE OF SI TO WAIVE LANDING, PARKING & NAVIGATION CHARGES AT NEW AIRPORTS



….this will help stimulate growth of domestic air travel, which will lead to increased economic activities in the tourism sector, says Mweetwa





Lusaka, Zambia March 11, 2025



Cabinet has approved the issuance of a Statutory Instrument (SI) to waive landing, parking and navigation charges and fees for a period of twelve months at all newly commissioned provincial and strategic airports.





Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says this is aimed at attracting more airlines to fly to these destinations, thereby, enhancing domestic air connectivity.





In a statement on Cabinet decisions at it’s 5th sitting in Lusaka, Mr Mweetwa says Cabinet is of the view that waiving of fees at provincial and strategic airports for twelve months from the date of commissioning of the airport, will lead to increased air traffic as more domestic operators will fly to these airports due to

the incentive.





He said this will further help stimulate growth of domestic air travel, which will lead to increased economic activities in the tourism, agriculture and mining sectors and ensure maximum utilisation of newly commissioned airports.





Meanwhile, Mr Mweetwa disclosed that Cabinet also approved the Bill entitled “The National Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” for publication and introduction in Parliament.





“The objective of this Bill is to provide for immunity for the National Road Fund Agency or property of the Agency from execution, attachment or other proceedings arising from a judgement or order of court. Cabinet has realised that currently, the regulatory framework in the National

Road Fund Act No. 12 of 2002, does not provide for an exemption from execution of judgement against the Agency, as well as provide for the Director of the Agency to cause to be paid the Judgement sum to the Judgment creditor from the

revenue of the Agency,” he said.





“The Bill, once enacted, will facilitate the swift implementation of payment of judgment creditors against the Agency. It will further protect the state from losing property due to execution of Judgements obtained against the Agency.”



Mr Mweetwa, who is also Minister of Information and Media, also disclosed that cabinet approved the Bill entitled “The Building Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” for publication and introduction in Parliament.





He said the objectives of this Bill are to revise the date on which the financial year of a building society shall end; and align it to that of Government, resulting in effective preparation of budgets and performance reports. Currently, the Building Societies Act, Cap. 412, is not aligned to the financial year of the Government, and has resulted in the late submission of financial reports which are due on 31st March of each year,” he added.





“The Bill, once enacted, will align a building society’s financial year to that of the Government, resulting in effective preparation of budgets and performance reports, and ensure timely submission of financial reports.”