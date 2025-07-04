Cabinet Approves Teacher Licensure Bill



Major shake-up for the education sector as Cabinet has approved the Teaching Professional Bill of 2025, which will require all newly trained teachers to pass a licensure examination before entering the classroom.





The Ministry of Education says the move is intended to raise standards, reinforce professional ethics and ensure that only qualified, competent teachers are entrusted with shaping Zambia’s future generations.





It’s a step that puts teaching on par with other licensed professions like law and medicine, but it has already sparked debate among trainee teachers and unions who worry about implementation and fairness. Expect this conversation to grow louder as the Bill moves to Parliament.





Meanwhile, at the ongoing International Trade Fair in Ndola, the Zambia National Service (ZNS) is commanding attention for all the right reasons.





Their stand, No. 02 near Gate 08, is more than just a display; it’s a statement about Zambia’s untapped productive potential. From Eagles mealie meal that feeds thousands, to durable boots, smart uniforms, steel products, honey, eggs, vegetables and even green maize; ZNS is fast becoming a cornerstone of national food security and industrial self-reliance.





Visitors at the fair are encouraged to explore, engage and support these home-grown ventures that show what disciplined, strategic production can achieve. In a country striving to cut imports and boost exports, ZNS is reminding us that productivity begins at home.



 International Feature: Diogo Jota Killed in Car Crash



Sad news rocking the sports world this afternoon, Portuguese international footballer Diogo Jota has died in a tragic car crash in Zamora, Spain, the Spanish Guardia Civil has confirmed to the BBC.





His brother, Andre Felipe, also died in the accident which happened in the early hours. Reports say their Lamborghini suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle, veered off the road and caught fire. Both young men did not survive the inferno.





Diogo Jota, known for his versatility and clinical finishing, played for Liverpool and the Portuguese national team, winning hearts with his relentless work rate. His sudden death at just 28 has sent shockwaves through European football, with tributes pouring in from fans, clubs and teammates around the globe.





Whether it’s licensing teachers, championing local production or remembering a global talent lost too soon, the currents of change and loss remind us what matters: standards, self-reliance, and the fragile gift of life itself.



