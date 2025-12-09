CABINET ORDERS RELEASE OF CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT REPORT FOR PUBLIC SCRUTINY



CABINET has directed that the Technical Committee Report on proposed constitutional amendments be made public to allow citizens full access and input into the ongoing reform process.





Acting Minister of Justice Jack Mwiimbu, says the decision is aimed at reinforcing the Government’s commitment to transparency and ensuring broad public participation in shaping the Constitution.





In a statement issued, Mr Mwiimbu said the full report, detailing consultations, findings, and drafting proposals, would be published both on the Ministry of Justice website and that of the Technical Committee.





The Acting Minister further revealed that a Parliamentary Select Committee tasked with scrutinising the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025 began receiving submissions from stakeholders last Friday. The process will continue until Saturday this week.





“During this period, the Technical Committee will present its findings, and stakeholders will submit evidence for the Committee’s consideration. Upon completion, a report will be published ahead of parliamentary debate,” Mr Mwiimbu said.





He emphasised that this stage of consultations was critical to ensuring that the Committee’s recommendations are accurately incorporated into the Amendment Bill in line with Article 79(6) of the Constitution and the National Assembly Standing Orders of 2024.





Mr Mwiimbu said that once the Select Committee concludes its deliberations and compiles its recommendations, the Bill will return to the National Assembly on Monday, December 15, 2025.





It will then undergo the required legislative stages, including the Second Reading, Committee Stage, Third Reading, and the Final Vote.





He reiterated Government’s commitment to conducting the legislative process for Bill No. 7 with full transparency and strict adherence to constitutional provisions.





“The Government remains fully committed to ensuring that this process is open, accountable, and reflective of the will of the Zambian people,” he said.



TFN