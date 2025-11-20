CAF crowns PSG star Hakimi as 2025 Africa’s Best Male Player

Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi has been named the Best Male Footballer in Africa for 2025 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), in a ceremony held on Wednesday night in Rabat, Morocco.

Hakimi, who plays as a right-back for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in France, secured the prestigious award after an outstanding year for both club and country.



His consistent performances, decisive contributions in big matches and leadership on the pitch helped him outshine two other African giants Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Victor Osimhen of Nigeria, who were also strong contenders.

The win marks a historic moment for Hakimi, who becomes one of the few defenders to claim the top individual honour in African football.

Throughout 2025, Hakimi was instrumental in PSG’s domestic and continental campaigns, often delivering match-winning contributions.

For Morocco, he remained a key figure, helping the Atlas Lions maintain their strong form in international competitions and World Cup qualifiers.

This year’s CAF Awards ceremony attracted top football officials, former players and international dignitaries. The atmosphere in Rabat was electric as Moroccan fans celebrated their star’s achievement on home soil.

Hakimi, in his acceptance speech, dedicated the award to his teammates, his coaches and the Moroccan people, saying the recognition motivates him to push even harder.

He also encouraged young African footballers to continue working hard, reminding them that discipline and determination can take them far.

His victory adds another major milestone to his career, strengthening his legacy as one of Africa’s most accomplished footballers of his generation.