CAF Dismisses Head of Refereeing Désiré Noumandiez Doué

Following a formal complaint from Morocco over officiating in the WAFCON 2024 final, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has removed Ivorian referee Désiré Noumandiez Doué from his role as Director of Refereeing.





⚽ What happened and why?



The match controversy: In the final, Morocco led Nigeria 2‑0 before two key VAR decisions turned the tide. Nigeria was awarded a penalty for a handball by Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina. Later, a clear penalty awarded to Morocco for a handball by Nigeria’s Oluwatosin Demehin was reversed by VAR.





Morocco’s reaction: The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) filed a formal protest, calling the refereeing “riddled with critical errors” and submitted video evidence of decisions they believe altered the outcome.





CAF’s decision: Although there’s no official written confirmation from CAF yet, multiple insiders and media outlets report that Doué was dismissed under pressure to demonstrate accountability and restore confidence.





🔍 What’s next?



No named replacement yet: CAF has not announced who will take over the refereeing leadership.





Refereeing overhaul likely: The controversy has prompted CAF to review its refereeing structures. Observers expect broader changes to officiating assignments, training, and VAR oversight to improve transparency and performance.





Ongoing South–North tensions: With mounting criticism from North African associations accusing CAF leadership of regional bias, the organization faces renewed scrutiny over fairness and governance.





📝 Summary



What began as a narrow 3–2 win for Nigeria has escalated into a major officiating scandal. CAF’s move to dismiss its refereeing chief is a response to Morocco’s formal complaint and widespread criticism of VAR decisions now the confederation is under pressure to make deeper reforms to avoid repeating such controversies.