CAF Fines FAZ $5,000 Over Grant’s Press Conference Absence



CAF has fined the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) $5,000 after Chipolopolo Head Coach Avram Grant failed to attend a pre-match press conference at the ongoing CHAN tournament.





Grant missed the scheduled media briefing on August 6, 2025, ahead of Chipolopolo’s match against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).





Although Assistant Coach Moses Sichone and team captain Kabaso Chongo were present for the press conference, the event was ultimately cancelled.





In a statement, the CAF Disciplinary Board said FAZ was found guilty of breaching tournament regulations, which mandate the presence of the Head Coach at official pre-match media briefings.





In his defense, Grant later told journalists during the team’s official training session that he was unable to attend the briefing due to recovering from a cold.



