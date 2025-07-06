CAF has increased the prize money of the winner of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations by 45%

The Confederation of African Football, (CAF), has increased the prize money of the winner of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Africa’s soccer governing body, CAF, also increased the total prize of the WAFCON 2024 finals by 45%.

According to the breakdown, the winner of the competition will go home with $1m, while the runners-up will receive $500,000.The third and fourth-place team will get $350,000, and $300,000 respectively.

The quarter-finalists will be rewarded with $200,000, while the third and fourth-place teams in each group will go home with $150,000, and $125,000 respectively.

Morocco will host the biennial competition from Saturday, 5 July to Saturday, 26 July. The Banyana Banyana of South Africa are the current holders of the competition.