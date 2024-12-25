CAF SANCTIONS FAZ FOR FANS’ MISCONDUCT DURING SIERRA LEONE MATCH



Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

25th December, 2024



CAF SANCTIONS FAZ FOR PITCH INVASION AND BREACH OF SECURITY





The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sanctioned the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for breach of security standards and also pitch invasion by fans during the October 9, 2024 Group G Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Chipolopolo and Leone Stars.





FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga says CAF had fined Zambia $10, 000 for pitch invasion and failure to maintain adequate security measures during the match.



“CAF Disciplinary Board decides: To impose on the Football Association of Zambia a fine of USD 20,000 for pitch invasion and failure to maintain adequate security measures during the match,” Kamanga quotes correspondence from CAF.





“USD 10,000 of the aforementioned fine is suspended provided that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is not found guilty of a similar incident for a period of twelve (12) months. If the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) commits a similar infraction during this period, the USD 10,000 suspended fine will be automatically imposed, notwithstanding other sanctions that the CAF Disciplinary Board may impose.”





The CAF note further reads, “The fine is to be paid within 60 days of notification of the present decision.”





He has advised fans to conduct themselves better in 2025 to avoid being sanctioned by CAF and FIFA.



“We have repeatedly warned fans to desist from throwing missiles on the pitch or invade the pitch during matches either in protest or celebration. The sanctions can be as high as being banned from playing matches at home. We appeal to fans to behave better in 2025 and make the stadium safer for families to attend matches,” he said.





FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER