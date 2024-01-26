CAF SUSPENDS AND FINES MOROCCAN COACH IN AFCON INCIDENT.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board has suspended and fined Moroccan Coach Walid Regragui regarding the post-match incidents during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) fixture between Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo on January 21, 2024.

CAF has suspended Regragui for four matches, with two matches suspended for a year and an additional $5,000 fine. As a result of the suspension, Morocco faced Zambia in their final Group F match without their coach last night. The match however concluded in Morocco’s favor and led to Zambia’s elimination from the AFCON.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and the Congolese Association Football Federation (FECOFA) were additionally found guilty on various charges and were fined a sum of $20,000 each.

Furthermore, FRMF has been fined an additional $10,000 for the use of smoke bombs by its supporters during the match, with $5,000 of this amount suspended.

The verdict comes after post-match tensions arose between Moroccan coach Walid Regragui and the Democratic Republic of Congo captain Chancel Mbemba they played to a 1-1 draw in the Group F second-round match on January 21. Despite the immediate intervention, social media circulated videos revealing ongoing tensions between the two teams as they made their way to the dressing room.

A Moroccan player was seen reportedly pursuing Mbemba as he headed to the dressing room further intensifying the already heated tension and confrontation as other team players joined the pursuit.

These decisions will become enforceable after the expiration of the appeal period per the CAF Disciplinary Code. And reports suggest that the FRMF has lodged an appeal, contending that the verdict is unjust. The outcome of this appeal remains to be seen and will be revealed in due course.

Photo Credit: Walid Regragui