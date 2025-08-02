CAF SUSPENDS IT’S HEAD OF REFEREE AMIDST MOROCCO “CONTROVERSIAL,” LOSS TO NIGERIA IN WAFCON FINAL





The Confederation of African football (CAF) have suspended the head of its referees department Doue Noumandiez after the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) expressed dissatisfaction over what they deemed as controversial officiating during the final of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Finale against Nigeria.





The final held at the Olympic stadium in Rabat pitting host nation Morocco and the most successful team on the continent Nigeria aiming for the tenth WAFCON trophy, ended in a 3-2 win for the later.





The controversy stems from a 78th minute contentious event involving Nigeria defender Oluwatosin Demehin which Morocco claimed to be a clear penalty.





A Moroccan Football Association official is quoted alleging that the Video assistance referee (VAR) failed to avail the footage that would have shown as proof of the foul.





He is further quoted saying “The match producer made dire statement claiming that the VAR referee refused to show footage clearly proving there was an obvious penalty”





The Royal Moroccan Football federation made a complaint earlier in the week.



The final was officiated by Namibian referee Antsino Twanyanyunkwa with assistance from Senegal and Rwanda along with the VAR team led by Rwandan Salima Mukansanga.





Nigeria came from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 and accomplished the much talked about Mission X. To win a record 10th WAFCON trophy.