Caitlyn Jenner writes as she’s stuck in Tel Aviv amid airstrikes between Israel and Iran

Caitlyn Jenner is trapped in Tel Aviv, Israel, as the country’s conflict with Iran continues to escalate.

The former Olympian, 76, who transitioned to a woman years ago, took to Instagram to share a picture of missiles being fired.

“A ‘quiet’ night in Tel Aviv,” Caitlyn wrote, adding, “There is not a place I’d rather be, than with the brave people of Israel. God, please continue to shield and protect us.”

Jenner, who came out as transgender in 2015, traveled to Israel to host the Tel Aviv Pride Parade.

However, according to local outlets, the LGBTQIA+ event was canceled because of all the turmoil.

Jenner is still in Israel, though, as flights have been cleared from nearby airspaces and Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport remains closed until further notice.