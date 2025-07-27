California Man Arrested Again For Sniffing Women’s Rear Ends

Calese Carron Crowder, a 38-year-old registered sex offender from Glendale, California, has been arrested once again this week for allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior at a Walmart in Burbank, California. Crowder, who has a long history of similar offenses, was taken into custody by the Burbank Police Department after being spotted sniffing a woman’s backside inside the store. He is currently being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on August 1.

KTLA reports that police were initially dispatched to the Nordstrom Rack located in the Empire Center shopping center after receiving reports of a suspicious man loitering in the women’s department. When officers arrived, the suspect had already left the store, but was soon located across the parking lot at Walmart. Officers used store surveillance footage to track his movements through different departments before witnessing him engage in lewd behavior toward a female shopper.

According to police, Crowder was seen crouching behind a woman in the store’s women’s department and sniffing her inappropriately. Officers immediately confronted him and detained him at the scene. After verifying his identity, they confirmed he was on active parole and had previously been arrested for similar conduct.

Crowder made national headlines in 2023 after a video of him sniffing a woman at a Barnes & Noble in Burbank went viral on TikTok. That incident led to a wave of allegations from other women who claimed to have had similar encounters with him. One of those women was the wife of former Los Angeles Lakers player Robert Horry, who accused Crowder of stalking their teenage daughter over a decade ago.

His criminal history includes multiple arrests for indecent exposure, burglary, robbery, and prowling. In one previous case, he was accused of peeping into a family’s home in Glendale. Although he was arrested for that offense, he was later released due to jail overcrowding. He was re-arrested shortly afterward for failing to register with local authorities.

Police believe there may be more victims who have yet to come forward. The Burbank Police Department is encouraging anyone with additional information to contact its Investigations Division at 818-238-3210. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 800-222-TIPS or visiting their website.