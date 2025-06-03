Call for Accountability: President HH’s Use of Public Resources for Private Business in Choma is an Abuse of Office- Joseph Moyo

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: June, 2, 2025

Call for Accountability: President HH’s Use of Public Resources for Private Business in Choma is an Abuse of Office

I, Joseph Moyo, a concerned Zambian citizen and patient battling multiple medical conditions that cannot be treated locally, am compelled to raise alarm at what I view as a serious misuse of public resources by President Hakainde Hichilema.

The recent trip by the President to Choma for the auctioning of his bulls — a private family business venture — is a disturbing example of abuse of office. It is unacceptable for the head of state to use government machinery, staff, and media platforms for personal business. This action blatantly contradicts the principles of financial prudence that President Hichilema himself has long advocated for.

When President Hichilema assumed office, he pledged to serve the Zambian people selflessly, even going so far as to publicly declare that he would donate his salary to charity. Yet this recent act of engaging in private commercial activity while seemingly utilizing public resources undermines that noble commitment.

Under normal ethical standards for public office, the President should have placed his private business interests in a blind trust to avoid conflicts of interest. That did not happen, and the result is this concerning situation where state resources appear to be directed toward personal gain.

As a patient whose life depends on a functioning and well-funded health system, it is painful to witness government resources being allocated toward private errands while hospitals lack essential medicine, equipment, and medical personnel. Just recently, the U.S. government withdrew critical support to Zambia’s health sector. Every public kwacha should be focused on the needs of Zambians, not channeled to private family ventures — regardless of who is involved.

We must ask difficult questions:

Who funded the President’s trip to Choma?

Was the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) paid for the promotional coverage of this private auction?

Are government vehicles, fuel, and security services being used for personal business events?

Where is the line between public duty and private interest?

The explanation that this bull auction was meant to “motivate the nation” does not justify the use of state resources. Many entrepreneurs advertise on ZNBC and cover their own costs. Was the President’s family business accorded the same standard?

I may be a nobody. But I speak not only for myself — I speak on behalf of the millions of Zambians who endure daily struggles while our leadership appears detached from the principles of accountability.

If indeed public funds were used for this private event, I urge the President to reimburse the state, on moral and ethical grounds.

I further call upon:

Parliament to enhance oversight and legislate clear boundaries between public and private use of state resources.

All current and aspiring public servants to place their businesses in blind trusts to avoid conflicts of interest.

State House and Cabinet Office to issue a public clarification: Was the President’s trip to Choma an official state function or a private business engagement? Who paid the bill?

President Hichilema is our national leader, and as such, his welfare is rightfully protected by state resources. But this protection should not extend to commercial interests. This sets a dangerous precedent. If the President can do this, what stops Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and Directors from following suit?

These are legitimate questions, not attacks. In a democracy, elected leaders must welcome scrutiny. Public office is a public trust, not a private business platform.

Let us draw the line. Let every kwacha be used to uplift our people — not enrich those already privileged.

Issued by:

Joseph Moyo

picture: Mr Moyo with his caregiver nurse mara Moyo.