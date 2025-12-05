CALL FOR CONSTITUTIONAL ACCOUNTABILITY: ILLEGAL ACTIONS AROUND BILL 7 NOW WARRANT IMPEACHMENT AND REMOVAL PROCEEDINGS- Rev. Dr. Kelvin Mugala

PRESS RELEASE
CALL FOR CONSTITUTIONAL ACCOUNTABILITY: ILLEGAL ACTIONS AROUND BILL 7 NOW WARRANT IMPEACHMENT AND REMOVAL PROCEEDINGS
By Rev. Dr. Kelvin Mugala
Dated: 5th December 2025
The ongoing defiance of the Constitutional Court by the UPND Government in the attempted reintroduction of Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 has created a constitutional crisis unprecedented in the Fourth Republic. The deliberate decision by the Minister of Justice to revive a bill already declared a nullity, and the Speaker’s acceptance of this illegal action, amounts to systemic violations of the Constitution, particularly Article 1(1), which explicitly states that any act or omission that contravenes the Constitution is illegal.
The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), the Church, civil society, traditional leaders, and legal practitioners nationwide have all confirmed the same legal truth:
Bill 7 is illegal, unconstitutional, and cannot be resurrected without obeying the Court’s directives.
In view of these escalating violations, we now call for constitutional accountability — including impeachment and removal processes against all officers who have acted outside the law.
1. PRESIDENTIAL LIABILITY UNDER ARTICLE 108
The Constitution places the ultimate responsibility for upholding constitutional order on the President.
Where multiple public officers violate the Constitution simultaneously — and the President either directs, permits, or fails to stop these violations — the President becomes legally and personally liable.
Under Article 108, the President qualifies for impeachment for:
Violation of the Constitution
Gross misconduct
Abuse of authority
Contempt of Court
Allowing or directing unconstitutional processes
The illegal reintroduction of Bill 7, in direct defiance of a ConCourt ruling, satisfies these grounds.
2. SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY — REMOVABLE UNDER ARTICLE 82
By accepting an illegal request and facilitating a bill the Court has declared a nullity, the Speaker has:
Violated the Constitution
Acted contrary to the ConCourt judgment
Breached national trust in the legislative process
MPs must now consider initiating a motion for the Speaker’s removal.
3. MINISTER OF JUSTICE AND ATTORNEY GENERAL — LIABLE FOR MISCONDUCT
Although ministers are appointed by the President and cannot be impeached, they are not immune from legal consequences. The Minister of Justice’s decision to revive an illegal bill, and any advice from the Attorney General enabling this illegality, constitutes:
Abuse of authority
Misconduct
Violation of Article 1(1)
Contempt of Court
These actions warrant immediate removal, disciplinary action, and possible prosecution.
4. NO PUBLIC OFFICER IS ABOVE THE CONSTITUTION
The Constitution makes it clear:
Every public officer is bound by the rule of law.
Every action that violates the Constitution is illegal.
Every officer who participates in illegal conduct is accountable.
The collective violation of the Constitution through the Bill 7 process is therefore not a political disagreement — it is a legal breach that demands firm constitutional remedies.
OUR NATIONAL CALL TO ACTION
1. We call upon Parliament
To uphold its constitutional duty by initiating the appropriate removal or impeachment proceedings against all those who have violated the Constitution.
2. We call upon opposition MPs and Independents
To defend the Constitution and refuse to legitimize illegal conduct through silence or inaction.
3. We call upon civil society, the Church, and traditional leaders
To continue amplifying the call for accountability and protection of Zambia’s democracy.
4. We call upon the Government
To immediately withdraw Bill 7 and comply fully with the Constitutional Court ruling, failing which impeachment becomes the only lawful remedy.
CONCLUSION
Zambia must not allow a precedent where leaders feel empowered to defy the Constitution, ignore the judiciary, and manipulate constitutional processes for political ends. The illegal actions surrounding Bill 7 strike at the heart of our democracy.
We therefore call for constitutional accountability without fear or favour — including impeachment of the President, removal of the Speaker, and disciplinary actions against ministers and public officials involved in these violations.
No office is above the Constitution.
No leader is above the law.
Zambia must be governed by constitutional order — not political expediency.
Issued by:
Rev. Dr. Kelvin Mugala
Advocate for Good Governance & Constitutionalism
5th December 2025
Are you serious or it is just wishful thinking? Who will vote in the house to impeach the president? The 93 UPND MPs?Each one of you has his own interpretation of the constitutional Court ruling. How many rulings did it make over the same petition? The problem is that many Zambians don’t like reading but listen to propaganda about the court ruling. Go back and see if the court said the bill should be thrown out completely. It said it was not properly generated and advised formation of a committee to collect submissions from the people. This has been done. You didn’t make submissions because you were mislead. Don’t live in the past. The initial problem which the court highlighted was corrected. That is why the petition of the lawyer who wanted to block the committee from receiving submissions was throw away by the constitutional court.
Who told this sick tithe criminal the juses is sick and needs a Dr, his a healer that doesn’t need a biblical theif to continue blessing upnd. Or its that the congregation is not tithing enough. This Bill is passing with merits on the floor of house mandated to pass law to government this conutry, the tithe you are collecting accord the Bible, which says give till the wall overflow was meant for care taker who had no right to heritance cause all they did was work for God built no houses or owned no land, not you current thieves
The Whole of LAZ and oasis forum sued and failed and as a result lost. Now you will win. Are tou more than the combined heads that the Judges will change their minds on the same issue. This is interesting.