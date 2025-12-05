CALL FOR CONSTITUTIONAL ACCOUNTABILITY: ILLEGAL ACTIONS AROUND BILL 7 NOW WARRANT IMPEACHMENT AND REMOVAL PROCEEDINGS- Rev. Dr. Kelvin Mugala

PRESS RELEASE



CALL FOR CONSTITUTIONAL ACCOUNTABILITY: ILLEGAL ACTIONS AROUND BILL 7 NOW WARRANT IMPEACHMENT AND REMOVAL PROCEEDINGS





By Rev. Dr. Kelvin Mugala

Dated: 5th December 2025



The ongoing defiance of the Constitutional Court by the UPND Government in the attempted reintroduction of Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 has created a constitutional crisis unprecedented in the Fourth Republic. The deliberate decision by the Minister of Justice to revive a bill already declared a nullity, and the Speaker’s acceptance of this illegal action, amounts to systemic violations of the Constitution, particularly Article 1(1), which explicitly states that any act or omission that contravenes the Constitution is illegal.





The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), the Church, civil society, traditional leaders, and legal practitioners nationwide have all confirmed the same legal truth:

Bill 7 is illegal, unconstitutional, and cannot be resurrected without obeying the Court’s directives.





In view of these escalating violations, we now call for constitutional accountability — including impeachment and removal processes against all officers who have acted outside the law.





1. PRESIDENTIAL LIABILITY UNDER ARTICLE 108



The Constitution places the ultimate responsibility for upholding constitutional order on the President.

Where multiple public officers violate the Constitution simultaneously — and the President either directs, permits, or fails to stop these violations — the President becomes legally and personally liable.





Under Article 108, the President qualifies for impeachment for:



Violation of the Constitution



Gross misconduct



Abuse of authority



Contempt of Court



Allowing or directing unconstitutional processes



The illegal reintroduction of Bill 7, in direct defiance of a ConCourt ruling, satisfies these grounds.





2. SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY — REMOVABLE UNDER ARTICLE 82



By accepting an illegal request and facilitating a bill the Court has declared a nullity, the Speaker has:



Violated the Constitution



Acted contrary to the ConCourt judgment



Breached national trust in the legislative process



MPs must now consider initiating a motion for the Speaker’s removal.





3. MINISTER OF JUSTICE AND ATTORNEY GENERAL — LIABLE FOR MISCONDUCT



Although ministers are appointed by the President and cannot be impeached, they are not immune from legal consequences. The Minister of Justice’s decision to revive an illegal bill, and any advice from the Attorney General enabling this illegality, constitutes:



Abuse of authority



Misconduct



Violation of Article 1(1)



Contempt of Court



These actions warrant immediate removal, disciplinary action, and possible prosecution.





4. NO PUBLIC OFFICER IS ABOVE THE CONSTITUTION



The Constitution makes it clear:

Every public officer is bound by the rule of law.

Every action that violates the Constitution is illegal.

Every officer who participates in illegal conduct is accountable.



The collective violation of the Constitution through the Bill 7 process is therefore not a political disagreement — it is a legal breach that demands firm constitutional remedies.





OUR NATIONAL CALL TO ACTION



1. We call upon Parliament



To uphold its constitutional duty by initiating the appropriate removal or impeachment proceedings against all those who have violated the Constitution.



2. We call upon opposition MPs and Independents



To defend the Constitution and refuse to legitimize illegal conduct through silence or inaction.





3. We call upon civil society, the Church, and traditional leaders



To continue amplifying the call for accountability and protection of Zambia’s democracy.



4. We call upon the Government



To immediately withdraw Bill 7 and comply fully with the Constitutional Court ruling, failing which impeachment becomes the only lawful remedy.





CONCLUSION



Zambia must not allow a precedent where leaders feel empowered to defy the Constitution, ignore the judiciary, and manipulate constitutional processes for political ends. The illegal actions surrounding Bill 7 strike at the heart of our democracy.





We therefore call for constitutional accountability without fear or favour — including impeachment of the President, removal of the Speaker, and disciplinary actions against ministers and public officials involved in these violations.





No office is above the Constitution.

No leader is above the law.

Zambia must be governed by constitutional order — not political expediency.



Issued by:

Rev. Dr. Kelvin Mugala

Advocate for Good Governance & Constitutionalism

5th December 2025