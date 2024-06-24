CALL FOR UNITY AND FOCUS ON THE CASE OF HON. JAY JAY BANDA’S ABDUCTION – REV VERNON DAKA

Date: 23/06/24

To:EFZ, ICOZ , CCZ and Catholic church

Dear Church mother bodies,

Subject: Call for Unity and Focus on the Case of Hon. Jay Jay Banda’s Abduction

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to you as a concerned citizen who deeply values the guidance and wisdom of our esteemed church leaders in times of national distress.

The recent abduction and subsequent treatment of Hon. Jay Jay Banda have left our nation in a state of turmoil and confusion. While the abduction itself is a grave matter that requires our immediate and undivided attention, it is disheartening to see that various other issues have been raised, diverting the public’s focus from this critical case. These distractions are only serving to confuse the people and hinder the pursuit of justice.

As leaders who hold significant influence and respect within our communities, I urge you to step forward and guide the nation towards unity and clarity. Our faith teaches us the importance of addressing the most pressing issues first, and in this instance, that is the matter of Hon. Jay Jay Banda’s abduction.

By coming together and speaking with one voice, the church mother bodies can play a pivotal role in refocusing the nation’s attention on ensuring that justice is served for Hon. Jay Jay Banda. This united stance will not only honor the principles of justice and compassion that we hold dear but also reaffirm the church’s role as a moral compass in our society.

I humbly ask you to use your platforms to emphasize the importance of prioritizing the abduction case above all other matters currently being discussed. Let us remind the people that, as godly individuals, our duty is to seek justice, offer support to those in need, and provide clear guidance during such challenging times.

Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. I am confident that with your leadership, we can navigate this situation with grace and righteousness, bringing our nation closer together in the process.

May God bless you and continue to grant you wisdom in all your endeavors.

Yours sincerely,

Rev Vernon Daka