“CALL IT IDI!” , HOW ONE MAN STOPPED A DICTATOR’S NAME GAME: “The people of Cyprus are called Cypriots. If Uganda becomes Idi, its citizens will be called… Idiots”

“CALL IT IDI!” , HOW ONE MAN STOPPED A DICTATOR’S NAME GAME



Feared Ugandan strongman Idi Amin was known for his iron grip and explosive decisions but one extraordinary Cabinet exchange may have stopped him from renaming the entire country after himself.



At the height of his rule, Amin allegedly floated the idea of changing Uganda’s name to “Idi.” Terrified ministers reportedly nodded in agreement, too afraid to challenge the dictator.





All except one: Walyamungu.



Thinking fast, he asked Amin whether he knew of a country called Cyprus. A puzzled Amin demanded the relevance. Walyamungu delivered the punchline: “The people of Cyprus are called Cypriots. If Uganda becomes Idi, its citizens will be called… Idiots.”





The room fell silent.



Amin, after a long pause, reportedly declared that he and Walyamungu were the only intelligent men in the Cabinet and Uganda would keep its name.





One brave voice. One bold joke. A nation spared global humiliation.