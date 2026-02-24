CALL TO DIVIDE MATERO GAINS SUPPORT AT ECZ STAKEHOLDERS CONSULTATIVE MEETING





Lusaka 23rd February 2026



By Jack Makayi



Stakeholders in Matero have backed a proposal to split the constituency into two, as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) conducted a delimitation consultative meeting for constituencies in Lusaka District.





The exercise follows the enactment of constitutional amendments under Bill 7, which paved the way for constituency delimitation aimed at enhancing representation and broadening participation in governance, including for women, youths and persons with disabilities.





UPND aspiring Member of Parliament for Matero Constituency, Mr. Nawa Nawa, made submissions advocating for the division of Matero, citing its growing population of more than 300,000 and five wards as justification for the move.





He proposed that Mwembehi Ward, Lima Ward and Kapwepwe Ward be merged to form a new constituency to be called Lilanda Constituency, with an estimated population of 198,270. According to Mr. Nawa, the new constituency would enhance service delivery and accelerate development in the area.





Under the second proposal, Muchinga Ward 28, Matero Ward 32 and Silwizya Ward (currently under Lusaka Central) would form the restructured Matero Constituency, with a projected population of 127,442.





Mr. Nawa argued that splitting the constituency would allow for more focused development programmes, improved representation and equitable distribution of national resources.





During the consultative meeting, stakeholders reportedly raised no objections to the proposal, with participants seconding the submissions for the delimitation of Matero





In his closing remarks, Mr. Nawa thanked Members of Parliament who supported Bill 7, stating that the constitutional amendments had created an opportunity for larger constituencies like Matero to be subdivided in order to enhance governance and development outcomes.





The ECZ is expected to review submissions from stakeholders before making final recommendations on the delimitation process.



CIC PRESS TEAM