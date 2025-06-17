CALLS GROW FOR HICHILEMA TO ABANDON DIVISIVE BILL 7 IN FAVOR OF NATIONAL UNITY

Lusaka… Tuesday June 17, 2025 – Political and civil society leaders have reiterated calls for President Hakainde Hichilema to withdraw the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7, urging him instead to prioritize national dialogue and reconciliation.

In a statement issued to the Press: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1DtLF8WvNm/?mibextid=wwXIfr , Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party, said he and his party stood in solidarity with Catholic bishops, opposition leaders, and several civil society organizations in demanding the immediate withdrawal of the proposed bill.

He argued that Bill 7 lacked clarity and genuine public backing.

Dr. M’membe warned that ignoring the widespread public demand to drop the bill would be a grave mistake, describing the move as a political miscalculation that could alienate the very citizens who elected Mr. Hichilema into office.

According to Dr. M’membe, the government’s continued insistence on the bill demonstrated “arrogance and rigidity.”

He questioned the motives behind the push, expressing concern that the amendment was fueling division rather than promoting unity.

He stated that the bill had already caused deep societal fractures and lacked the inclusivity required of any constitutional change.

He criticized it as “a deeply polarizing piece of legislation” and urged the President to reconsider his approach.

Calling for humility and genuine consultation, Dr. M’membe stressed that true leadership lay in listening to the people.

He emphasized that the time for national healing was now, and that forceful political impositions would only deepen the country’s challenges.