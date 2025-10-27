CAMEROON’S 92-YEAR-OLD PRESIDENT WINS CONTROVERSIAL EIGHTH TERM

President Paul Biya announced as winner of Cameroon’s heavily disputed presidential election.

Biya, who at 92 is the world’s oldest head of state, will now serve an eighth consecutive term in office – he first came to power in 1982.

Opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary had already declared himself the winner saying the Constitutional Council will announce a tainted result.

Streets in Bamenda city in the English-speaking west are deserted amid fears of unrest.

At least four people have been killed on Sunday in clashes with the security forces in the commercial hub of Douala.

Opposition supporters have defied a ban on protests, saying the ruling party wants to “steal victory” from them.

[BBC News]