Cameroon’s opposition leader Anicet Ekane dies in military detention





The death of veteran politician Ekane sparks accusations of medical neglect and intensifies the country’s post-election crisis.



Veteran opposition figure Anicet Ekane has died in military custody in Cameroon, his family and legal representatives have said.





Ekane, 74, passed away on Monday morning in Yaounde, the country’s capital, 38 days after security forces detained him in the port city of Douala, France’s public radio RFI reported.





His death has sparked widespread outrage and threatens to deepen the political turmoil gripping Cameroon following October’s disputed presidential election, which saw 92-year-old Paul Biya claim another term after more than four decades in power.