Campaigning draws to a close for Senegal election

Presidential candidates in Senegal have been making a final push for votes ahead of Sunday’s election.

The last campaign events are taking place in Dakar before electoral restrictions kick in at midnight Friday.

The month of Ramadan – a period of fasting for Muslim-majority Senegal – has affected campaign activities.

Seventeen candidates are vying for the top job, but the race is likely to become a contest between the opposition’s Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Amadou Ba, the former prime minister.

Three candidates have pledged their support to Mr Faye, including the son of ex-President Abdoulaye Wade, who was barred from the election.

Throughout the campaign period, the hopefuls have promised to address unemployment, institutional reform and the harsh economic situation.

Senegal is considered one of the continent’s most stable countries. It is the only country in mainland West Africa not to have experienced a coup and it has undergone three largely peaceful transitions of power.

However, a controversial attempt by current President Macky Sall to delay the vote sparked violent protests last month. Mr Sall is not standing after serving two terms.

On Sunday, polls will open at 08:00 (local time and GMT) and close at 18:00. Provisional results are expected no later than the following Friday.