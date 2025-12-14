CAN AN ASSOCIATION GIVE ITS POSITION ON A NATIONAL MATTER WITHOUT CONSULTING ITS MEMBERS? THE CASE OF THE LAW ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA.

BY: GIFT BEENE, FORMER UNZALAW PRESIDENT AND ADVOCATE OF THE

HIGH COURT FOR ZAMBIA

The law Association of Zambia (LAZ) is an association which represents lawyers in this country. The Primary mandate of LAZ is to ensure that it represents the views and interest of its members. The power to govern in any given society derive from its members.

Therefore, LAZ as a body representing lawyers is duty bound to prioritize the interest of its members.



The past months in my view LAZ has proved to be problematic in that it has taken an approach which does not reflect the true aspirations and views of its members. This is stemming from the fact that there has been lack of consensus on issues of national importance from the wider membership of LAZ.



I am of the considered view that before LAZ takes a position on issues of national importance, consensus must be reached from its members. Even though the executive of LAZ represents lawyers, its authority comes from its electorates. The executive of LAZ cannot assume that its position is the position of its members. No!



LAZ should not assume that its position on Bill Number 7 is the position of its members. This is wrong! You can only arrive at such a decision after having heard from all interested members of the association.



LAZ should be fair enough and desist from making subjective decisions based on the views of a small fraction of lawyers. If you subjected the issue of Bill 7 to a vote in the association, you will realize that people have divergent views.



Let LAZ not sway citizens into believing that its position is the position of all its members!