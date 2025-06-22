CAN SOUTH AFRICA BURY PRESIDENT LUNGU WITHOUT CONSENT FROM PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema ?





No, South Africa cannot lawfully or diplomatically proceed with the burial of President Edgar Lungu without the consent and involvement of President Hakainde Hichilema and the Government of the Republic of Zambia.





President Edgar Lungu is a former Head of State, which grants his status special recognition under international diplomatic norms and as provided within the constitution of Zambia.





I repeat, the handling of his remains especially any burial outside his home country requires official engagement and coordination between the governments of South Africa and Zambia. Proceeding without Zambia’s consent would be considered a serious breach of diplomatic protocol.





Legal Jurisdiction & Sovereign Rights, a deceased citizen, particularly one who held the office of President, remains under the sovereign protection of their home country. The Government of Zambia has the constitutional and symbolic authority to determine the final resting place and funeral arrangements of its former leaders this is why president Lungu triumphed over the Kaunda wishes on where to bury the remains of president Kenneth Kaunda that is a case law in effect.





It is important to understand that President Lungu is not an unclaimed body, nor can his remains be treated as such. As a former Head of State, he is a national figure whose legacy and remains are under the custodianship of the Republic of Zambia. All matters concerning his burial must therefore be handled through official state channels in accordance with constitutional and diplomatic protocols.





As such, South Africa must seek and obtain authorization from President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration.



May I emphasize on this again as indicated in my earlier article, while the family of the late President Lungu may express personal wishes, these alone are not sufficient to determine burial in a foreign land. The burial of a former Head of State is a national matter, not solely a private or family decision. It must reflect national interests, traditions, and the dignity of the office the deceased once held.





If South Africa were to unilaterally proceed with such a burial, it would set a troubling international precedent and risk damaging bilateral relations. Responsible nations respect each other’s sovereignty, especially in sensitive matters involving national leadership and state funerals.





I want to assure you, fellow countrymen and women, that you can trust your President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, on this matter. The fact remains that President Lungu’s body will be brought back to Zambia, and those of you who wish to pay your last respects will have the opportunity to do so. Please take this guidance seriously.





South Africa is fully cognizant of Zambia’s historic contributions to its struggle for independence and would never undermine our sovereignty. We deeply appreciate President Ramaphosa, his government, and the people of South Africa for their continued respect and support during this time.





In conclusion, I wish to retaliate that, only the Zambian government, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, has the legal, diplomatic, and moral authority to decide on the final arrangements for President Lungu. South Africa cannot and will not proceed with burial without Zambia’s formal consent.





Sikaile C Sikaile

Concerned citizen/ Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Amnesty International