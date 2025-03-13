Can Zambians Trust a President Who Lies Without Shame?- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Can Zambians Trust a President Who Lies Without Shame?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



President Hakainde Hichilema has once again demonstrated that deception is at the core of his leadership. In a shocking and shameless act, he recently claimed that his government built the Kazungula Bridge, a blatant lie that insults the intelligence of Zambians. The bridge was completed and commissioned in May 2021 under former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. President Hichilema had no hand in its construction, yet he stood before the nation and took credit for it.





If President Hichilema can lie so casually about a well-documented national project, why should anyone believe him when he says there is “consensus” on amending the constitution?



A Habitual Liar in State House



The Kazungula Bridge falsehood is not an isolated incident. It is part of a dangerous pattern. President Hichilema will say anything to manipulate public perception, even when the facts are clear. His government’s continued lies on key national issues prove that he cannot be trusted with matters as critical as constitutional amendments.





If a leader is willing to lie about something as simple as a bridge, imagine the scale of deception he is capable of when dealing with complex political matters that lack clear documentation. His claim of “broad consensus” on constitutional reforms is nothing more than a calculated lie to push his own agenda, just as he has lied about many other things since taking office.





No One Agreed to Constitutional Amendments Before 2026



Zambians must ask themselves: who exactly agreed to these constitutional amendments before 2026? The answer is simple. No one. There has been no national consultation, no parliamentary debate, and no referendum. Yet, President Hichilema wants the country to believe that everyone is on board with his rushed changes. Why the rush?





If these amendments are truly for the good of the people, why not wait until after the 2026 elections? Why is his government in such a hurry to push them through now? Zambians have every right to be suspicious. This secrecy and urgency only confirm the speculation that there is a hidden agenda behind these amendments.





The Constitution is in Danger



President Hichilema and his government want Zambians to believe that key stakeholders are in agreement on amending the constitution. But where is the proof? Which independent voices have come forward to confirm this? No credible opposition figures, civil society groups, or independent experts have endorsed his claims.





Just like his Kazungula Bridge lie, this so-called consensus is nothing but a fabrication. President Hichilema is pushing a dangerous plan to manipulate the constitution for his own benefit, and his government is using deception as a tool to silence critics and fool the nation.





Lies That Have Cost Zambians



The Kazungula Bridge deception is just one in a long list of lies that President Hichilema has fed the Zambian people. Since coming into office, he has repeatedly made promises that he had no intention of keeping.





The Cost of Living: President Hichilema promised that life would be better under his leadership, yet today, Zambians are struggling more than ever before. Prices of essential goods have skyrocketed, and poverty is deepening.



Political Violence: President Hichilema vowed to end political thuggery, yet UPND cadres continue to attack opposition members with impunity.





Debt Management: President Hichilema claimed that his government would not borrow recklessly, yet Zambia’s debt is still growing.



Fertilizer Prices: President Hichilema assured farmers that fertilizer would be cheaper, but instead, prices have gone up, making life harder for rural communities.





Every promise President Hichilema made has turned into a lie. And now, he wants Zambians to trust him with constitutional amendments.



If President Hichilema truly believes in democracy, he must wait until 2026 for any constitutional amendments. Until then, he must stop forcing lies upon the nation.





President Hichilema has already lied about a bridge. Zambians must not allow him to lie about the constitution too.