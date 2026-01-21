BREAKING: THE UNTHINKABLE IS HERE! Canada has begun preparing military plans in case irrational, unhinged Trump tries to invade them!





As the Mad King of Washington continues to lash out at our former allies over control of Greenland — which, it cannot be stressed enough, we already have — and posts pictures of maps with Canada as an American possession, the Canadian military has been forced to do what has been previously unthinkable for over a century:





Prepare for a potential invasion by the United States.



“The Canadian Armed Forces have modelled a hypothetical U.S. military invasion of Canada and the country’s potential response, which includes tactics similar to those employed against Russia and later U.S.-led forces in Afghanistan,” according to two senior Canadian government officials.





Recognizing that they do not have the military power to oppose the United States directly, the plans focus on the use of hit-and-run guerrilla tactics, ambushes, sabotage, mass IEDs, and drone warfare.

The aim of such tactics would be to impose mass casualties on U.S. occupying forces, the official said.





The Globe and Mail reports that “General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, has already announced her intention to create a 400,000-plus-strong reserve force of volunteers. The officials said they could be armed or asked to provide disruptions if the U.S. becomes an occupying power.”





Yikes.



It is terrifying that we are one year into Donald Trump’s second term and already our steadfast allies are being forced to deploy troops and draw up war plans in case Big Macaligula suddenly decides he’s tired of being told no and orders the 82nd Airborne to make Canada the 51st state, which is something he’s talked about over and over again.





