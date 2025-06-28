Canada launches investigation into how dozens of suspected Iranian officials were allowed to enter Canada

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is investigating 66 cases of suspected senior Iranian officials.

The investigation is about how this officials entered Canada, despite a 2022 law barring such individuals from entering the country.

The report continued that the ban on this officials is due to their involvement in terrorism and human rights violations.

Out of the 66 suspecting officials, 20 have been identified as inadmissible, with one person already removed from Canada.

The CBSA has referred cases to the Immigration and Refugee Board for hearings to determine admissibility.

This follows Canada’s designation of the Iranian government and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a regime engaging in terrorism and human rights abuses, with measures dating back to June 23, 2003, after the torture and killing of Iranian-Canadian journalist Zahra Kazemi.

Concerns from the Iranian diaspora and activists, including groups like StopIRGC, highlight that regime officials may be living in Canada, prompting calls for stricter enforcement and prosecutions.

The investigation has gained attention amid heightened tensions due to the Israel-Iran conflict.