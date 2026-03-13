Canadian PM Mark Carney Dodges Tough Questions on Hidden Iranian Missile Strike Near Our Troops





Ottawa – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney faced sharp criticism Thursday after sidestepping questions about why his government waited 11 days to acknowledge an Iranian missile attack on a Kuwait base hosting Canadian forces.





The strike hit Ali Al-Salem Air Base on March 1, early in the escalating U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. Satellite imagery showed damage in the area where Canadian personnel operate under advisory missions. No Canadians were harmed, but the delay in disclosure has drawn fire from opposition voices and concerned citizens who argue transparency is owed to the public when troops face direct risk.





Pressed by a reporter on the secrecy, Carney refused to explain the holdup. “I’m not the only spokesperson for the government,” he said, before quickly adding that all Canadian Forces members are “safe and sound.”





Conservatives and independent outlets blasted the response as evasive, accusing the Liberal government of withholding information that could shape public views on Canada’s role amid rising Middle East tensions.

Critics point to Carney’s shifting stance on the war – initial support for strikes against Iran’s nuclear ambitions, later tempered with calls for de-escalation – as part of a pattern of avoiding straight answers.