Canadian politician apologizes after Drake calls him ‘goof’ for attending Kendrick Lamar concert

Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh rendered an apology after Drake called him out for attending a Kendrick Lamar concert in Toronto during the weekend.

Drake, who is currently one of Canada’s biggest music exports, and Kendrick were engaged in a highly-publicized beef last year, with the two talented emcees trading jabs and making scathing allegations against each other in their respective diss songs. But their feud seemingly de-escalated after Kendrick released his award-winning and chart-topping diss track to Drake, Not Like Us.

And though Drake, 38, and the Luther rapper have seemingly moved on, it appears the pair are far from reconciling as the Canadian rapper called out Singh for attending Kendrick, 38, and singer SZA’s concert.

Kendrick and SZA, 35, are currently on their Grand National Tour, and the pair had two conservative shows at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Photos that were circulated on social media showed Singh, who is the former federal NDP leader, in attendance at one of the events.

And though it was unclear which of the two shows Singh attended, he came under scrutiny from some fans, with Drake also directly making his feelings known to the politician in a message that he sent to him and later publicly shared.

“You’re a goof,” Drake told Singh in the message he sent to him, Global News reported. The politician later took to Instagram to explain why he attended the concert.

“I went for SZA, not Kendrick,” Singh wrote. “I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn’t have gone at all. OVO and Drake have lifted this city and Canada,” he added before reiterating his allegiance to Drake. “For me, it’ll always be Drake over Kendrick,” he wrote.

Kendrick making a stop in Toronto marks the first time he has performed in the city following his beef with Drake. The Grammy-winning rapper also made a bold statement as he performed Not Like Us, with elated fans even shouting, “one more time,” Global News reported.

Though Not Like Us is undoubtedly one of the biggest singles to be released last year, Drake took issue with some of the allegations Kendrick made against him in the song, causing him to file a lawsuit against Universal Music Group. The God’s Plan rapper in the suit claims Kendrick wrongly accused him of being a pedophile, and those allegations have harmed his safety.

Drake as well as Kendrick and SZA are signed to Universal Music Group.