BREAKING: Canadian premier accuses Trump of starting Iran war to cover up the Epstein Files – “As good a reason as anyone else can figure out”!





Like us, our northern neighbors in Canada are bracing for the economic impact of Trump’s illegal war in Iran, and are likewise also wondering how and why it even started.





Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has the same idea as us: it’s a desperate distraction from the exploding Epstein scandals. “I hope this war in Iran ends. Gas prices are too high, and kids are being killed for no reason. Even the Trump administration cannot explain why they’re at war in Iran right now. I mean, like the Epstein Files seems to be as good a reason as anyone else can figure out.”





Kinew said Canada wants to help the U.S.: “So stop the war, we’ll always be there to help you. We cut the gas tax. We’re going to be there to help with the cost of living, but now Donald Trump is public enemy number one when it comes to our economy and the average person keeping their head above water.”





This comes as the Epstein file dump has unleashed chaos: unredacted videos of young women (including a self-identified 15-year-old), survivor-led name lists, New Mexico probes into Zorro Ranch buried-bodies tips ignored by Trump’s DOJ, and global resignations/arrests of princes, ambassadors, CEOs, and politicians.





Trump’s war, with troops dying, bombs raining on innocent Iranians, gas spiking, and oil production halted, looks more like a cover-up smokescreen every day.





A Canadian premier calling out Trump’s motives? That’s how bad it’s gotten. While MAGA cheers endless war and blocks terror warnings, the world sees through the distraction.- Occupy Democrats