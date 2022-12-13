Cancellation of contracts is reckless – GBM

…the action attracts costly litigations and endangers service delivery

Lusaka, 13.12.2022

Aspiring candidate for the position of president of the Patriotic Front, PF, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, GBM, says the decision by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development is reckless as it attracts costly litigation and endangers service delivery.

Mr. Mwamba says the decision to terminate 197 feeder road contracts across the country is reckless as it has endangered the financial position of the companies involved, caused financial difficulties in families of employees, and may result in taxpayers losing huge sums of public funds in litigation.

He adds that the delivery of strategic services and goods such as farming inputs is threatened as feeder roads are critical in their distribution.

“The distribution of farming inputs has been chaotic and over one million Zambians are facing food shortages and yet the government of President Hichilema can go ahead and cancel vital contracts at a time such as this, what kind of reasoning and leadership are these”, Mr. Mwamba asks.

The former Kasama central constituency lawmaker has questioned President Hichilema’s competency to govern saying, “Due to the recklessness of his government, taxpayers are now going to pay Honey Bee millions of dollars for falsely accusing the firm of supplying expired drugs and defective condoms”.

Bruised by that decision, Mr. Mwamba says President Hichilema is desperately looking for points to score in the corruption fight. In addition, the veteran politician says his politically motivated corruption fight is stalling in the courts of law.

In the end, Mr. Mwamba says it is the innocent Zambians that voted for him believing that he was able to deliver on his election promises that are paying the price of his incompetence.

Mr. Mwamba, who is also the current chairperson of the central committee of the PF in charge of mobilization, has called on Members of Parliament to demand a Ministerial statement on how much the UPND government has already spent on awards and compensations arising from lawsuits that can be linked to poor government decisions.

“This way, the Zambian people will see how much incompetence is costing them and whether this is the kind of leadership they want to retain beyond 2026”, Mr. Mwamba says.