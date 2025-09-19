*Validly Nominated PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES For The Zambia We Want (ZWW) Contest-September 2025* .





After the closing of the nomination at 19 hours on Thursday 18th September 2025, the Ad-hoc Independent Electoral Commission ( IEC) evaluated and vetted all applications for the Presidential Candidate.





Today, at Eleven Hours (11:00am) The IEC, announced the validly nominated list of five (5) aspirants. The Commission took into consideration the following criterion





i. Copy of National Registration Card



ii. Valid Copy of Grade 12 Certificate



iii. Summarized Copy of C.V





iv fully paid up subscription membership fee of ZWW



V. And fully paid up nomination Fee of K45,000



In this regard and in alphabetical order, the following presidential candidates’s application have been declared successful to contest for the presidential elections;





1. Ernest Chituwa Mwansa

2. Dr Bupe Auxilia Ponga

3. Richewell Siamunene

4. Robert Kenneth Kaponda Sichinga

5. Kapembwa Simbao





The Elections shall be held on *Tuesday 23rd September 2025* after a *Peer Review* has been conducted on Monday 22nd September 2025.





The period of official campaigns has therefore been declared by the IEC as beginning today the 19th and ending 22nd September 2025



Muhabi Lungu

Secretary General

*The Zambia We. Want* ( *ZWW*)



19/09/2025