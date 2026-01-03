“Captured and Flown Out” – Trump Announces Arrest of Venezuelan President Maduro





United States President Donald Trump has announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been successfully captured following a major US operation.





The Announcement



Breaking the news via his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump revealed that the mission involved a “large-scale strike” coordinated with US law enforcement. He confirmed that the Venezuelan leader and his wife have already been transported out of the country.





He wrote:



“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country.





“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”





Background: The $50 Million Bounty



This dramatic development follows a recent escalation by the US government, which had just months ago doubled the reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest to $50 million. The bounty was predicated on his alleged role in international drug trafficking.





It is worth noting that Maduro, along with several senior Venezuelan officials, was originally indicted by the United States in 2020 during Trump’s first administration.