Car Thieves Meet Their Maker After Action-Packed Police Chase



In what can only be described as a real-life action movie (minus the slow-motion stunts and Hollywood budget), four notorious car thieves met their end after a dramatic showdown with police in Lusaka.



According to the Zambia Police, these streetwise criminals who clearly thought they were starring in Fast & Furious: Lusaka Drift had been wreaking havoc across the city, stealing from parked vehicles like it was a full-time job. But on Monday at exactly 14:30 hours, their luck finally ran out.



The suspects, cruising around in a white Toyota Allion (BAJ 6584), decided to hit Crossroads Mall in Woodlands, snatching valuables from an unsuspecting victim’s car. Thinking they were slick, they sped off towards Kabulonga.



Unfortunately for them, an eagle-eyed informant had already dialed the police faster than they could say “twaya” (we move). Officers from the Anti-Robbery Squad and Scorpion Unit wasted no time in tracking the car down, cornering them near Millennium Village.



Now, instead of surrendering like normal people with common sense, these guys decided to make a run for it. Big mistake.



Police officers fired warning shots, but the driver must have thought he was Vin Diesel because he kept going until they punctured his tyres. One of the suspects caught a stray bullet (just a “small correction,” as Zambian uncles would say) before all four were finally subdued.



Little did they know, their troubles were just beginning.

Under intense questioning (read: no-nonsense police interrogation), the suspects spilled the beans, confessing to a series of car break-ins and robberies. Thinking they had a chance at a plea deal, they even led police to their hidden stash in Kasupe, where they had a firearm and other stolen items.



But then, as if they had been watching too many action movies, they decided to pull off a final stunt attacking the armed officers!



Now, let’s pause for a moment. Imagine you are a criminal, handcuffed, unarmed, and surrounded by highly trained police officers with loaded guns. What do you do?

A) Stay calm and accept your fate.

B) Run for your life.

C) Attempt to grab a police officer’s rifle.



These guys, in the biggest miscalculation of their criminal careers, chose option C and it went downhill from there.



One suspect, clearly not a student of physics, lunged for an officer’s gun, not knowing that the magazine had been removed. He managed to fire one round before realizing that he’d made a terrible mistake. Within seconds, the police “balanced the equation,” neutralizing all four suspects on the spot.



A quick search of their getaway car revealed a treasure trove of stolen items, including:



1. Four mobile phones (Infinix, Itel, iPhone, Samsung)

2. A Lenovo laptop (later identified by a victim, Mr. Paul Kalobwe, 53, of Nyumba Yanga)

3. A camera pen

4. Burglary tools (screwdrivers, T-bars, and a device suspected to jam car locks)

5. Fake registration plates



But the real bombshell came when investigations linked these guys to a brutal robbery that resulted in the tragic death of a Chinese national, Mr. Lee Long, in October 2024.



On that fateful day, Mr. Long had been ambushed while trying to buy vehicle spare parts in Makeni. The same gang had dragged him into an unregistered Toyota Mark 2 and, after a struggle, threw him out of the moving car, leading to fatal injuries.



After the shootout, the bodies of the four suspects were taken to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary for identification, postmortem, and burial.



And just like that, another criminal chapter was closed.



February 15, 2025

©️ KUMWESU