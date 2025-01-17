Cardi B accuses Offset and his mother of theft

The tumultuous relationship between Cardi B and Offset shows no signs of quieting down. The rapper took to X Spaces on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, to accuse her estranged husband and his mother, Latabia Woodward, of stealing from her.

However, Cardi did not specify what she believed had been taken.

“I stopped listening after you and your mom robbed me,” Cardi alleged during the broadcast. “Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold—wiped my nose. I told you to stop f**king playing with me.”

The 32-year-old artist further criticized Offset, claiming he was absent during the holidays and accusing him of neglecting their three children—Kulture, 6; Wave, 3; and their newborn. She alleged that Offset prioritized buying gifts for his children from previous relationships while ignoring their kids.

“You just called your daughter for the first time this year—yesterday. Your newborn,” Cardi said. “You claim you love your kids so much, but you didn’t buy them sh*t for Christmas. Instead, you came to New York to shop for your other kids. You didn’t get my kids anything on purpose to spite me. And we were cool—we weren’t even fking, but we were cool. Stop fing playing with me.”

Cardi also opened up about the toll their rocky relationship has taken on her emotionally. She revealed that she often put Offset’s needs above her own, saying, “I couldn’t even enjoy my own wins because I felt like he was going through something. And this is the realest sht someone could ever do for you. I used to pray for this person before I prayed for myself. And then this motherf*ker had the nerve to say I was being competitive.”

The pair, who filed for divorce again in August, have repeatedly aired their grievances in public. Last year, Cardi unleashed a fiery rant about her estranged husband, expressing her disdain for him.

“Bro, I wish the worst on this man,” she wrote on X in October. “I’ve never hated someone soooo much, and these bi**hes be so thirsty to have him.” She went on to describe Offset as a “garbage bag” and implored others to “take him off her hands.”

“Please take this man off my hands; this garbage bag is too heavy,” Cardi continued. When fans reminded her that Offset was her chosen partner, she fired back, “Yeah, he is—that’s why I don’t wish him death. But I truly hate this dirty a** narcissistic piece of sh*t. And his family and friends never check him.”